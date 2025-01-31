Toll Brothers, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 14.7% Upside Potential

Toll Brothers, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TOL) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $191.00 and $108.00 calculating the mean target price we have $155.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at $135.79 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $140.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $135.31. The company has a market cap of 14.07B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $140.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,145,252,755 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.37, revenue per share of $100.23 and a 9.96% return on assets.

Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging to finance for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf and urban communities. Its segments include Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill (City Living). The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets that cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States. Traditional Home Building segment operates in five geographic areas, including the North region, Mid-Atlantic region, South region, Mountain region and Pacific region. Urban infill segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates in over 24 states and in the District of Columbia.