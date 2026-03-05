Follow us on:

Three bathroom design trends shaping the next wave of product demand

Norcros Plc

As homeowners increasingly treat bathrooms as designed living spaces rather than purely practical rooms, manufacturers are responding with products that place greater emphasis on colour, texture and finish. Recent design direction forecasts highlight three themes that are beginning to influence product development and showroom presentation across the bathroom category. Each reflects changing consumer expectations around personalisation, atmosphere and the overall experience of the home.

One of the most noticeable changes is a move away from the long standing dominance of bright white sanitaryware and minimalist schemes. While neutral tones remain important, there is growing interest in deeper and more layered palettes that give bathrooms greater visual identity. Soft greys, muted darker shades and tonal combinations are appearing more frequently in basins, bathtubs and complementary fittings.

A second direction centres on texture and surface form. Smooth, flat surfaces are being complemented by ribbed, fluted and sculpted detailing that introduces depth into bathroom spaces. These textures are appearing across ceramics, cabinetry and architectural elements, helping break up otherwise uniform surfaces and creating a stronger visual rhythm within the room.

The third theme focuses on the finish of metal fittings. Traditional polished chrome remains widely used, but there is increasing demand for finishes that appear softer and more understated. Brushed metals, matte surfaces and finishes with subtle patination are becoming more prominent across taps, handles and accessories.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

New bathroom design trends are pushing manufacturers to focus more heavily on colour, texture and finishes that give homeowners greater design choice.
