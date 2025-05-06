Thor Energy unlocks vast hydrogen and helium potential

Thor Energy’s recent discovery of vast natural hydrogen and helium reserves in South Australia positions the company at the forefront of the clean energy revolution. With a maiden resource estimate that significantly exceeds expectations, Thor is poised to capitalise on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Thor Energy (ASX/AIM: THR) has announced a landmark prospective resource assessment for its HY-Range Project, located within the RSEL 802 licence area in South Australia’s Neoproterozoic Adelaide Geosyncline. Independent analysis by RISC Advisory estimates up to 2,816 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural hydrogen and 343 Bcf of helium, translating to approximately 6.5 million tonnes of hydrogen. These figures not only surpass the company’s initial projections but also underscore the project’s potential to become a cornerstone in the global shift towards clean energy.

The strategic acquisition of an 80.2% stake in Go Exploration has granted Thor access to one of the few fully granted hydrogen and helium exploration licences in the region. The HY-Range Project’s location offers significant advantages, including proximity to existing infrastructure such as gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines, facilitating expedited development and reduced capital expenditure.

Natural hydrogen, often referred to as “white” or “gold” hydrogen, is garnering attention for its potential as a low-cost, zero-carbon energy source. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods that rely on fossil fuels or electrolysis, natural hydrogen is generated through geological processes, offering a more sustainable alternative. The presence of helium, a critical component in medical imaging, semiconductor manufacturing, and scientific research, further enhances the project’s commercial viability.

Thor’s management has expressed confidence in the project’s prospects, citing the favourable geological setting and historical occurrences of hydrogen and helium in the region. Plans are underway to accelerate exploration activities, including geochemical and geophysical surveys, to validate the resource estimates and assess commercial feasibility. The company’s commitment to leveraging advanced exploration methodologies positions it to unlock the full potential of the HY-Range Project.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.