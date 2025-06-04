Thor Energy accelerates Natural Hydrogen breakthrough at HyRange

Thor Energy is making a decisive move in the natural hydrogen sector with its latest expansion at the HyRange Project, located in South Australia. The company has increased its tenement holding by approximately 303 square kilometres, following the successful completion of a comprehensive geochemical survey that delivered highly encouraging results. This enlarged footprint now gives Thor Energy control over 684 square kilometres of prospective ground, underscoring its intent to lead in this fast-emerging energy frontier.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time as global focus sharpens on clean energy alternatives. Thor’s recent soil gas survey, which collected 228 samples across four distinct areas, revealed elevated hydrogen levels up to 1,002 parts per million, well above normal background levels. These results offer compelling early indicators of subsurface natural hydrogen systems, a resource increasingly viewed as a critical piece of the low-carbon energy puzzle.

What adds another layer of value to the HyRange Project is the concurrent identification of helium anomalies. Helium remains a globally scarce and strategically vital gas, used across a range of industries from semiconductors to space exploration. Thor’s integrated focus on both hydrogen and helium significantly enhances the project’s economic potential and positions it as a diversified resource asset with future-facing relevance.

Thor Energy’s decision to upsize its landholding was driven by both the strength of the initial exploration data and the geological characteristics of the region. The area is known to host iron-rich formations capable of generating hydrogen through natural processes such as radiolysis and serpentinisation. Additionally, the presence of fault systems and fracture zones increases the likelihood of hydrogen migration and trapping, creating favourable conditions for future discovery.

With the new tenement application underway, Thor is already planning its next phase: a gravity survey designed to delineate deeper structural targets and refine drilling locations. This deliberate, data-driven progression from surface sampling to subsurface analysis reflects a clear and methodical exploration strategy. It also highlights the company’s readiness to move swiftly from discovery to development, a key differentiator in a space still largely at the early exploration stage.

Investors will be watching closely as the HyRange Project evolves. The combination of promising geochemical results, expanded land control, and forward-moving exploration activity puts Thor Energy in a strong position to capitalise on a growing wave of interest in naturally occurring hydrogen, often referred to as “gold hydrogen” due to its low extraction emissions and potential cost advantages.

In a sector where many players are only beginning to explore possibilities, Thor Energy is laying down a solid foundation with tangible progress and expanding opportunities. The HyRange Project could prove to be a cornerstone asset in the company’s broader portfolio of energy transition metals.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.