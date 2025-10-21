Follow us on:

The shift of online buying into conversation mode

itim Group

When a platform that began as a conversational assistant begins to handle full transactions, the implications for e-commerce are considerable. The latest rollout of the “Buy It” function by the conversational platform previously known chiefly for chat demonstrates this evolution in motion. Instead of merely providing search results or external links, the tool now allows users to move straight from discussion to checkout within the dialogue.

Historically, consumers embarked on one of two journeys: they searched or browsed, then clicked through to retailers, compared items, added them to carts, and then completed purchase pathways. What we are seeing now is the compression of that chain: discovery, consideration and purchase are collapsing into a single conversational flow.

For e-commerce operators, that means three major pivot points. First, the brand and retailer experience becomes subordinate to the “agent” layer that is acting on behalf of the user. If a conversational AI becomes the main interface, retailers must ensure their catalogue, pricing and fulfilment capabilities plug seamlessly into that agent. Second, the economics shift. When the agent can take transaction fees, the traditional retail and marketplace economics change: margins, promotional spend and placement may need re-thinking. Third, power may move. Search engines and marketplaces have long held centrality in digital commerce; now an assistant which controls the conversation may play the gatekeeper role.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

