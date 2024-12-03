Follow us on:

The New York Times Company – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 6.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
The New York Times Company with ticker code (NYT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $66.00 and $45.00 calculating the mean target price we have $58.00. Now with the previous closing price of $54.26 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 6.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $54.82 and the 200 day MA is $50.39. The market capitalization for the company is 8.88B. Currently the stock stands at: $54.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,495,311,871 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.06, revenue per share of $15.25 and a 8.17% return on assets.

The New York Times Company is a global media organization that includes newspapers, digital and print products, and related businesses. It is focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information that helps the audience understand and engage with the world. The Company’s news product, The New York Times (The Times) is available on mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and with associated content such as podcasts. The Company’s interest-specific products include The Athletic, Games, Cooking, and Audm (read-aloud audio service), which are available on mobile applications and Websites; Wirecutter, an online review and recommendation product; and The Athletic. Its other businesses include licensing operations; commercial printing operations; live events business; and other products and services under The Times brand. The Times’s print edition newspaper is published seven days a week in the United States.

