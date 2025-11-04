Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The head office model retail no longer needs

itim Group

The retail head office has long been accepted as a necessary overhead. Functions developed in silos, merchandising, supply chain, marketing, finance, IT, all requiring dedicated teams, manual coordination, and high fixed costs. But with process automation now widely accessible, the assumptions behind these structures are being challenged.

One emerging model frames the organisation around its core retail processes, mapped from supplier to shelf and customer. If each major process is owned, automated, and measured, the number of required staff may fall sharply. In theory, a mid-sized retailer could operate with as few as 15 core leads at head office, each responsible for a specific process flow, supported only as needed based on scale and complexity.

Current benchmarks show that retailers in the £100 million to £500 million revenue range often carry head office headcounts of 89 to 250. These are not necessarily inefficient, but they reflect inherited structures rather than optimised ones. By reorganising around processes instead of functions, retailers can not only cut IT and labour costs, they can redesign the business for speed and responsiveness.

Software platforms like itim’s UNIFY are enabling it. By consolidating systems and removing the need for duplication across functions, they make it possible to manage end-to-end operations through a single framework.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

itim group

itim Group appoints Christopher Brook-Carter as Non-Executive Director

itim has appointed Christopher Brook-Carter to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. With extensive experience in media, retail intelligence, and digital transformation, Brook-Carter is expected to support

itim Group Powers Back to Profitability with Major Retail Wins and Soaring Margins in FY Results

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM), a SaaS based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance, has announced its audited results for the year ended

Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
itim group

itim Group reports strong progress, significantly ahead of market expectations

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) reports impressive financial growth for FY 2024, with revenues rising to £17.9m and a substantial EBITDA increase, showcasing operational success.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
itim Group plc

itim Group plc Appoints Dennis Layton as Non-Executive Director to Drive Retail Optimisation Initiatives

itim Group plc appoints Dennis Layton as Non-Executive Director, leveraging his expertise in management consulting to boost retail performance and growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple