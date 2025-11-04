The head office model retail no longer needs

The retail head office has long been accepted as a necessary overhead. Functions developed in silos, merchandising, supply chain, marketing, finance, IT, all requiring dedicated teams, manual coordination, and high fixed costs. But with process automation now widely accessible, the assumptions behind these structures are being challenged.

One emerging model frames the organisation around its core retail processes, mapped from supplier to shelf and customer. If each major process is owned, automated, and measured, the number of required staff may fall sharply. In theory, a mid-sized retailer could operate with as few as 15 core leads at head office, each responsible for a specific process flow, supported only as needed based on scale and complexity.

Current benchmarks show that retailers in the £100 million to £500 million revenue range often carry head office headcounts of 89 to 250. These are not necessarily inefficient, but they reflect inherited structures rather than optimised ones. By reorganising around processes instead of functions, retailers can not only cut IT and labour costs, they can redesign the business for speed and responsiveness.

Software platforms like itim’s UNIFY are enabling it. By consolidating systems and removing the need for duplication across functions, they make it possible to manage end-to-end operations through a single framework.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.