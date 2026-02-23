The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Stock Analysis: Healthcare Giant with an 8.24% Upside Potential

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO), a stalwart in the healthcare sector, operates within the medical instruments and supplies industry, primarily focusing on contact lenses and women’s health. With a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, this U.S.-based company has been a notable player since its inception in 1958, headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Currently trading at $84.07, the stock’s performance over the past year has seen it range between $64.32 and $91.65. While the company’s P/E ratio remains undisclosed, its forward P/E stands at a promising 16.97, hinting at expected earnings growth and a potentially attractive valuation for future investors. The absence of a PEG ratio and other valuation metrics like Price/Book and Price/Sales may require investors to delve deeper into the company’s financials and growth strategies to make more informed decisions.

The Cooper Companies reported a revenue growth of 4.60% with an EPS of 1.87, providing a glimpse into its profitability trajectory. Return on equity (ROE) is 4.59%, which, while modest, indicates how effectively the company is deploying its equity to generate profits. The company’s free cash flow, a robust $376.6 million, underscores its capacity to fund operations, invest in growth, and potentially return value to shareholders.

Despite the lack of a dividend yield, which might deter income-focused investors, the company’s zero payout ratio signifies that earnings are being reinvested to fuel further growth, a strategy that could enhance long-term shareholder value.

Analysts’ ratings for Cooper Companies paint a relatively positive picture: 11 Buy ratings, 7 Hold, and only 1 Sell. The average target price of $91.00 suggests an 8.24% upside from the current levels, indicating a potentially lucrative opportunity for growth investors. The target price range is $73.00 to $100.00, reflecting diverse expectations regarding the company’s future performance.

From a technical standpoint, COO’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $82.00 and $74.80, respectively, suggesting some positive momentum as the current price sits above these averages. However, with an RSI of 32.21, the stock is approaching oversold territory, which might indicate a potential buying opportunity if investors believe in the company’s fundamentals and prospects.

The Cooper Companies operates through two main segments: CooperVision, which offers a wide array of contact lenses, and CooperSurgical, which caters to family and women’s health care needs. This diversification allows it to tap into multiple revenue streams, balancing growth opportunities across different market segments. Notably, the CooperSurgical segment provides essential products such as hormone-free intrauterine devices, fertility consumables, and genomic services, positioning it well in the growing women’s health market.

For investors considering COO, the combination of a strategic market presence in eyewear and women’s health, coupled with its financial metrics, presents an intriguing proposition. While the absence of certain valuation metrics might necessitate deeper analysis, the potential upside and robust cash flow indicate that Cooper Companies is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing demand for healthcare solutions. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough due diligence, considering both the opportunities and risks associated with their investment objectives.