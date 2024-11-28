Tenet Healthcare Corporation Share Price Target ‘$182.46’, now 25.3% Upside Potential

Tenet Healthcare Corporation which can be found using ticker (THC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $217.00 and $140.00 and has a mean share price target at $182.46. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $145.64 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $157.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to $134.13. The company has a market cap of 13.50B. The stock price is currently at: $141.98 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,915,350,099 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.5, revenue per share of $213.20 and a 6.99% return on assets.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as over 575 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments (ED) and micro-hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI’s ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.