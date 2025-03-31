Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Telus Corporation (TU): A Telecom Giant with a 7.8% Dividend Yield and Promising Upside

Broker Ratings

Telus Corporation (NYSE: TU), a stalwart in the Canadian telecom landscape, represents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking both income and growth in the communication services sector. With a current market capitalization of $21.64 billion, Telus stands as a key player in the telecom services industry, offering a wide array of telecommunications and information technology products and services across Canada.

### A Closer Look at Telus’ Financial Landscape

Telus’ current stock price is $14.29, sitting comfortably within its 52-week range of $13.45 to $17.02. The stock has been stable with a recent price change of 0%, which indicates potential for movement given its attractive valuation metrics. Notably, Telus boasts a forward P/E of 17.74, suggesting that the market expects steady earnings growth in the future, despite the absence of a trailing P/E and PEG ratio.

### Performance and Growth Prospects

The company has reported a modest revenue growth of 3.40%, reflecting its robust operational capabilities in a competitive market. With an EPS of $0.47 and a return on equity of 5.50%, Telus demonstrates a stable financial performance that supports its large-scale operations. Importantly, the company has generated free cash flow of over $1 billion, providing a strong foundation for future investments and shareholder returns.

### Dividend Appeal

One of Telus’ most attractive features for income-focused investors is its significant dividend yield of 7.8%. However, it’s important to note the high payout ratio of 232.33%, which raises questions about the sustainability of such dividends in the long term. Investors should keep a close watch on how Telus manages its dividend policy, especially considering the cash flow and income dynamics.

### Analyst Ratings and Potential Upside

Telus enjoys a mixed analyst sentiment with eight buy ratings, nine hold ratings, and one sell rating. The analysts’ average target price of $16.94 presents a potential upside of 18.57% from the current price level. This indicates a strong potential for capital appreciation, making Telus an intriguing option for both growth and income investors.

### Navigating Technical Indicators

From a technical standpoint, Telus’ stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are $14.83 and $15.45, respectively. This could be a signal of undervaluation or a potential buying opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound. The RSI of 50.94 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, further emphasizing its current stable condition. However, the MACD of -0.26 with a signal line of -0.15 indicates some bearish momentum that investors should monitor closely.

### The Telus Advantage

Telus operates through two main segments: Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences. The Technology Solutions segment offers a comprehensive suite of telecommunications products and services, while the Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment focuses on digital transformation solutions, including AI and content management. This diverse portfolio not only drives revenue but also positions Telus as a leader in innovation within the telecom sector.

### Conclusion

Telus Corporation presents a multifaceted investment opportunity with its robust dividend yield, potential for price appreciation, and stable financial performance. While the high payout ratio and recent negative MACD reading warrant caution, the company’s strong market position and diverse service offerings provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors looking to bolster their portfolios with a mix of income and growth should consider Telus as a promising candidate. As always, thorough due diligence and market monitoring are advised to navigate the evolving telecom landscape effectively.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Telus Corporation (TU): A Deep Dive into the Financials of this Telecommunications Giant

    Broker Ratings

    Telus Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Telus Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.