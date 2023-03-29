Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 9.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze which can be found using ticker (TEL) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 160 and 115 and has a mean target at $137.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at $125.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The day 50 moving average is $127.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to $122.71. The company has a market cap of $39,336m. Visit the company website at: https://www.te.com

The potential market cap would be $43,135m based on the market consensus.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.89% with the ex dividend date set at 18-5-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.78, revenue per share of 50.87 and a 8.4% return on assets.

