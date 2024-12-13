TD SYNNEX Corporation Share Price Target ‘$138.41’, now 12.4% Upside Potential

TD SYNNEX Corporation which can be found using ticker (SNX) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $130.00 and has a mean share price target at $138.41. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $123.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is $119.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to $117.67. The market cap for the company is 10.59B. The stock price is currently at: $124.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,909,105,387 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.15, revenue per share of $655.54 and a 2.76% return on assets.

TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company’s two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).