TD SYNNEX Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.3% Upside Potential

TD SYNNEX Corporation with ticker code (SNX) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $130.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $138.41. Now with the previous closing price of $118.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $119.29 while the 200 day moving average is $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of 10.39B. The stock price is currently at: $122.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,085,904,643 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.84, revenue per share of $655.54 and a 2.76% return on assets.

TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company’s two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).