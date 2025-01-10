Tate & Lyle PLC 48.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Tate & Lyle PLC with ticker (LON:TATE) now has a potential upside of 48.8% according to Deutsche.



TATE.L



Deutsche set a target price of 950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tate & Lyle PLC share price of 639 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 48.8%. Trading has ranged between 587 (52 week low) and 849 (52 week high) with an average of 1,068,666 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,789,527,364.



Tate & Lyle PLC is a specialty food and beverage solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products Europe. The Food & Beverage Solutions segment operates in the core categories of beverages; dairy; soups, sauces and dressings; and bakery and snacks. The Sucralose segment includes a high-intensity sweetener and a sugar reduction ingredient, which is used in various food categories and beverages. The Primary Products Europe segment focuses principally on high-volume sweeteners and industrial starches. The Company’s ingredient solutions consist of CLARIA Functional Clean Label Starch; TASTEVA Stevia Sweetener; PROMITOR Soluble Fiber; KRYSTAR Crystalline Fructose, and SPLENDA Sucralose. Its fortification portfolio is made up of dietary fibers and a small amount of plant protein.







