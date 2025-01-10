Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tate & Lyle PLC 48.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Tate & Lyle PLC with ticker (LON:TATE) now has a potential upside of 48.8% according to Deutsche.

TATE.L

Deutsche set a target price of 950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tate & Lyle PLC share price of 639 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 48.8%. Trading has ranged between 587 (52 week low) and 849 (52 week high) with an average of 1,068,666 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,789,527,364.

Tate & Lyle PLC is a specialty food and beverage solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products Europe. The Food & Beverage Solutions segment operates in the core categories of beverages; dairy; soups, sauces and dressings; and bakery and snacks. The Sucralose segment includes a high-intensity sweetener and a sugar reduction ingredient, which is used in various food categories and beverages. The Primary Products Europe segment focuses principally on high-volume sweeteners and industrial starches. The Company’s ingredient solutions consist of CLARIA Functional Clean Label Starch; TASTEVA Stevia Sweetener; PROMITOR Soluble Fiber; KRYSTAR Crystalline Fructose, and SPLENDA Sucralose. Its fortification portfolio is made up of dietary fibers and a small amount of plant protein.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Tate & Lyle

    Tate & Lyle Plc appoints Sarah Kuijlaars as Chief Financial Officer

    Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) appoints Sarah Kuijlaars as Chief Financial Officer, effective 16 September 2024, bringing extensive international finance experience.
    Broker Ratings

    Tate & Lyle PLC 38.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Tate & Lyle Plc

    Tate & Lyle PLC to acquire CP Kelco, strengthening expertise across three core platforms

    Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) is set to acquire CP Kelco from J.M. Huber Corporation for $1.8 billion, enhancing its speciality food and beverage solutions portfolio.
    Broker Ratings

    Tate & Lyle PLC 28.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Tate & Lyle PLC 21.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Tate & Lyle

    Tate & Lyle appoints highly experienced Chair David Hearn

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.