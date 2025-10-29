Targeting margins in the graphite supply chain

Unlike most early-stage graphite plays, Tirupati Graphite is already producing. Its Madagascar operations are exporting natural flake graphite, and installed capacity is in place to ramp up. This is not a story waiting on permits or third-party funding to break ground. The infrastructure exists, the product is flowing, and the company has line of sight to scale.

The next stage of growth is aimed at expanding both volume and value. Tirupati is advancing large-scale projects in Mozambique, already permitted and capable of much higher output. At full capacity, these assets would put the company in a different bracket, from tens of thousands of tonnes per year to well over a hundred thousand.

Tirupati is one of the few companies outside China building integrated processing capacity to produce high-purity graphite. This makes it relevant for markets beyond EVs, including thermal management, flame retardants, and advanced materials, all of which are growing and all of which demand consistent quality.

With operations in both Madagascar and Mozambique, the company is well positioned to supply Asian and European markets, and both assets are under Tirupati’s control.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India.