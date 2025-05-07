Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Syncona’s Beacon reports positive 6-month data from XLRP trial

Syncona

Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC), a leading life science investor focused on creating, building and scaling global leaders in life science, has noted that its portfolio company Beacon Therapeutics announced six-month interim safety and efficacy results from its Phase II DAWN trial of the company’s lead programme, laru-zova (laruparetigene zovaparvovec), in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting. The publishing of this data is a capital access milestone[1] for Beacon.

Key highlights from the presentation include:

·      Patients in the trial showed improvements across several key visual function measures, demonstrating laru-zova’s potential to enhance vision in patients with XLRP

o  Data demonstrated early improvements in low luminance visual acuity (LLVA), an important measure of visual function, with greater two and three line improvements in the study eyes compared to previously treated fellow eyes in participants evaluated at month six or beyond.

o  Data also showed early and sustained improvements in mean sensitivity in study eyes, as observed by microperimetry, indicating enhanced visual function in participants evaluated at month six or beyond.

·      Laru-zova was generally well-tolerated by patients in the DAWN trial at six months

o  Ocular treatment-emergent adverse events were generally non-serious and mild or moderate in severity, with a majority related to surgical procedures and steroids required by the protocol that have since resolved

o  There were no suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions, retinal detachments or endophthalmitis (inflammation inside the eye) reported

Elisa Petris, Partner of Syncona Investment Management Limited and Board Director of Beacon Therapeutics, said: “We are really pleased with the progress at Beacon. It is fantastic to see continued visual improvements in patients evaluated at the six-month time point in this data update. We are optimistic as the company progresses enrolment for its Phase II/III pivotal study and look forward to seeing data in this crucial programme. We see a really differentiated opportunity with this therapy to transform the lives of patients with a devastating retinal blinding condition.”  

Beacon’s announcement is copied below and can be accessed at the company’s website at beacontx.com.

Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore the vision of patients with blinding retinal diseases, announced 6-month interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase 2 DAWN trial of the Company’s lead program, laru-zova (laruparetigene zovaparvovec), in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting being held May 4-8, 2025 in Salt Lake City. Laru-zova was generally well-tolerated by all DAWN participants evaluated at 6 months or beyond and initial data showed promising improvements in visual function across several key measures.

“Over the past five years we have built a compelling body of safety and efficacy data on laru-zova across three different clinical studies,” said Lance Baldo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics. “We are pleased to be sharing the 6-month data update from the DAWN Phase 2 study that continues to demonstrate laru-zova’s potential to enhance vision in patients with XLRP, including improvements in multiple measures of visual function. We look forward to continuing the advancement of this exciting novel treatment option for patients suffering from XLRP.”

XLRP is an inherited retinal disease often caused by mutations to the RPGR gene, affecting 1 in 25,000 males in the U.S., Europe and Australia. The disease often leads to blindness by middle age, with no available treatment options. Laru-zova is a potential best-in-class gene therapy designed to restore the natural function of both rods and cones in XLRP by delivering a functional copy of the RPGRORF15 gene using a well-established vector with a proprietary capsid designed for high transduction of photoreceptors, and a codon-optimized gene to produce the full-length protein.

Key data highlights include:

·    Ocular treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were generally non-serious and mild or moderate in severity, with a majority related to surgical procedures and steroids required by the protocol that have since resolved. There were no suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions, retinal detachments or endophthalmitis reported.

·    Data demonstrated early improvements in low luminance visual acuity (LLVA), an important measure of visual function, with a greater number of two and three line improvements in the study eyes compared to previously treated fellow eyes in participants evaluated at month 6 or beyond.

·    Data also showed early and sustained improvements in mean sensitivity in study eyes, as observed by microperimetry, indicating enhanced visual function in participants evaluated at month 6 or beyond.

DAWN is an open-label study of laru-zova in participants with XLRP who have previously been treated with a full-length AAV vector-based gene therapy targeting the RPGR protein. The study aims to assess two dose levels of laru-zova for efficacy, safety and tolerability in the untreated eye of participants who previously received gene therapy for XLRP.

The Company continues to enroll patients for its pivotal Phase 2/3 VISTA trial of laru-zova for patients with XLRP.

Presentation Title: Subretinal gene therapy laru-zova (AGTC-501) for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP): Phase 2 DAWN preliminary month 6+ results

Presenting Author: Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., FARVO, Director, Ophthalmic Genetics at the Retina Foundation in Dallas, Texas; Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics, and Chief of the Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division at the Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Syncona

    Syncona launches Slingshot to advance early-stage biotech innovations

    Syncona Ltd launches Slingshot Therapeutics, investing £12.5 million to advance academic innovations into biotech with a focus on inflammatory diseases.
    Syncona

    Syncona appoints John Roche as an independent Non-Executive Director

    Syncona Limited

    Syncona portfolio company Beacon Therapeutics raises $170 million in a Series B financing

    Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) commits $42.5 million to Beacon Therapeutics' $170 million Series B financing to advance treatments for blinding retinal diseases.
    Syncona Limited

    Syncona adds two new companies to its portfolio, iOnctura and Yellowstone Biosciences

    Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) expands its life science portfolio with €30M in iOnctura and £16.5M in Yellowstone Biosciences, enhancing their oncology innovations.
    Syncona Limited

    Syncona quarterly update: Net assets and portfolio value increase, key milestones achieved by portfolio companies

    Syncona Limited has issued its quarterly update, reporting an increase in net assets and a positive NAV per share return. The company's life science portfolio also saw significant growth. Read more for details. #Syncona #quarterlyupdate #lifescienceinvestment
    Syncona

    Syncona’s portfolio company, Freeline, releases positive data on gene therapy for Gaucher disease

    Syncona Ltd notes further safety and enzyme activity data from its portfolio company, Freeline Therapeutics, on its gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.