Meren Energy $100M Dividends and Debt Slashed as Nigerian and Namibian Oil Assets Power Ahead (Video)

Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Meren Energy (MER.TO), outlines how the company is returning serious cash to shareholders while positioning for long-term growth. From a $100 million base dividend to aggressive debt reduction, Meren’s strategy in Nigeria and Namibia is creating flexibility without sacrificing scale. With high-impact drilling, a potential final investment decision on the Venus project, and US investor access via OTCQX, this update is packed with catalysts and confidence.

Key Moments:

– OTCQX listing expands US investor access without full listing costs [05:59] – 2026 catalysts: Venus FID, Nigerian infill drilling, ACPO Far East exploration

– 2026 catalysts: Venus FID, Nigerian infill drilling, ACPO Far East exploration [08:02] – Equatorial Guinea: seeking partners for exploration & appraisal blocks

Meren Energy is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company with core assets in offshore Nigeria, alongside growth potential in Namibia and Equatorial Guinea.