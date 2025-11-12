Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Latest Research: Fidelity Emerging Markets doubles benchmark’s performance over 12 months

Fidelity
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is managed by Nick Price and Chris Tennant, two experienced investors who apply a disciplined, research-driven approach to identifying attractive investment opportunities across emerging and frontier markets. Their philosophy for long positions focusses on companies with strong cash generation, resilient balance sheets and governance aligned with minority shareholders, whilst using short positions to target businesses with fundamental vulnerabilities.

Over the past 12 months to 30/09/2025, FEML has delivered standout results, achieving a NAV total return of 34.3%, more than double the MSCI EM Index’s 16.9%, and a share price return of 40.3%, reflecting its narrowing discount. Notably, much of this strength has come in the last six months, with stock selection a key driver of Performance. Materials holdings such as Pan African Resources, AngloGold Ashanti, Endeavour Mining and Peru’s Buenaventura were among the top contributors, supported by solid operational momentum and strength in gold and copper prices. Technology names, notably Taiwan’s Elite Materials, also performed strongly. Not everything worked, however, as weakness in select financials, including India’s ICICI Bank and Five Star Business Finance, Kazakhstan’s Kaspi and Georgia’s TBC Bank, weighed on relative returns.

Many emerging markets rebounded sharply from the initial tariff-driven sell-off following Liberation Day. Renewed optimism around domestic demand, governance reforms and regional trade has fuelled a sharp recovery. Fidelity Emerging Market’s positioning among long positions in high-quality, cash-generative businesses has captured this rebound effectively, underlining the value of its differentiated approach. Over the year, the managers used recent market deratings to add selectively to quality names in the long book, including TSMC and Elite Materials, and also added several new short positions in companies with weakening fundamentals and over-levered balance sheets (see Portfolio).

At the time of writing, FEML trades on a 8.9% Discount, narrower than its five-year average of 11.6%.

retail_Fidelity_Emerging_Markets__FEML__November_2025Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Emerging‑market stocks gaining ground as capital shifts from developed markets

    Emerging‑market equities offer an investment pointing to higher growth potential by accessing younger and dynamic economies that are often under‑represented in global indices.

    Emerging markets show a combination of stability and overlooked potential

    Emerging markets are entering a new phase where fiscal discipline and currency tailwinds make select equities hard to ignore.

    Ten consecutive months of inflows into emerging‑market equities

    Emerging‑market stocks have risen every month this year, a rare pattern that hints at a broader investor rotation.
    Fidelity

    Fidelity Emerging Markets Investment Trust reports over 34% 12-month NAV rise

    Fidelity Emerging Markets has released its September 2025 factsheet, reporting strong 12-month NAV growth of 34.3% and a 40.3% rise in share price, outperforming its reference index which gained 16.9%.

    Emerging markets angle gains from shifting trade winds

    Emerging‑market assets are gaining traction as trade tensions ease and reform momentum rises in key economies.

    Emerging Markets find strength in an unlikely alignment

    Emerging markets are showing renewed strength as rising gold prices, trade stability and easier policy combine to reshape investor sentiment.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple