Ilika Plc Customer Demand Soars as Stereax Production Ramps Up with Certex (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is charging ahead. CEO Graeme Purdy reveals how its Stereax solid-state batteries are now running through full-scale production at Certex’s facility, with early customer units already on test. Demand is building in medical sectors like implanted sensors, orthodontics, and ophthalmology—areas hungry for miniaturised, high-performance battery solutions. With eyes on global conferences and customer deliveries of next-gen Goliath P1.5 cells before year-end, Ilika’s battery roadmap is lighting up.

Key Moments

00:43 – First full production runs with Certex begin

– First full production runs with Certex begin 01:34 – Growing customer demand across medical applications

– Growing customer demand across medical applications 03:06 – Ilika and Certex promote at MedDevice and upcoming events

– Ilika and Certex promote at MedDevice and upcoming events 04:01 – 10Ah “Goliath P1.5” batteries nearing release

– 10Ah “Goliath P1.5” batteries nearing release 05:01 – In-house 1.5 MWh pilot line increases quality and throughput

– In-house 1.5 MWh pilot line increases quality and throughput 06:07 – Government grant supports Goliath with Oxford, JLR, and UKBIC

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, addressing demanding sectors from healthcare to automotive.