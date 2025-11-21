Ilika Plc Customer Demand Soars as Stereax Production Ramps Up with Certex (Video)

Follow us on:

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is charging ahead. CEO Graeme Purdy reveals how its Stereax solid-state batteries are now running through full-scale production at Certex’s facility, with early customer units already on test. Demand is building in medical sectors like implanted sensors, orthodontics, and ophthalmology—areas hungry for miniaturised, high-performance battery solutions. With eyes on global conferences and customer deliveries of next-gen Goliath P1.5 cells before year-end, Ilika’s battery roadmap is lighting up.

Key Moments

  • 00:43 – First full production runs with Certex begin
  • 01:34 – Growing customer demand across medical applications
  • 03:06 – Ilika and Certex promote at MedDevice and upcoming events
  • 04:01 – 10Ah “Goliath P1.5” batteries nearing release
  • 05:01 – In-house 1.5 MWh pilot line increases quality and throughput
  • 06:07 – Government grant supports Goliath with Oxford, JLR, and UKBIC

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, addressing demanding sectors from healthcare to automotive.

