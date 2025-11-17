Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals Secures Settlement Funds to Boost Limeco Option – Shard Capital

Firering Strategic Minerals
According to the latest research note from Shard Capital, Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) has reached a binding agreement that resolves all outstanding claims with Ricca Resources. This agreement sees Firering set to receive $1 million in cash from Skylark Minerals and further funds via a distribution of net proceeds from Ricca’s asset sale. The timing of the transaction, subject to shareholder approval at an EGM after a 21-day notice period, will provide a clear funding path for Firering’s next strategic move.

The asset sale, valued at A$4.4 million (£2.9 million), is expected to result in Firering receiving additional funds as a 10.6% shareholder in Ricca. This cash inflow is significant, as it directly supports Firering’s third tranche payment under its option over the Limeco project in Zambia, due in January 2026. This payment will increase Firering’s interest in Limeco to 36.2%, with the option to increase further to 45%.

This transaction also closes the chapter on a previous dispute between Firering and Ricca. Originally, the two companies had entered into an earn-in agreement covering Firering’s Atex and Alliance lithium-tantalum projects in Côte d’Ivoire. However, Ricca’s withdrawal in August 2025 led to Firering regaining 90% interest in Atex and 51% in Alliance, with no remaining obligations to Ricca.

Commenting on the development, analyst Sheldon Modeland of Shard Capital noted, “The settlement of the debt will provide Firering with the funds necessary to complete the next tranche of the Limeco option, increasing its interest to 36.2% with a further option to increase this to 45%.” He added that, despite some delays in ramping up operations, Firering remains in a strong position to become a regional supplier of high-quality quicklime.

Firering’s current market capitalisation stands at £6 million, with shares trading at 1.65p. The company is listed on AIM and maintains a 65% free float. Alongside its quicklime ambitions in Zambia, Firering is also progressing with lithium exploration at the Atex project, offering dual exposure to critical minerals in Africa.

On a Final Note

With this settlement, Firering Strategic Minerals has taken a meaningful step forward in its development. The funds unlock further progress on the Limeco project, reinforcing the company’s strategic ambitions in both the quicklime and lithium sectors.

