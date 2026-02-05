Supermarket Income REIT PLC ORD (SUPR.L): A 7.35% Dividend Yield and Growth Potential in the Retail REIT Sector

Investors seeking a stable dividend yield and exposure to the retail real estate sector may find Supermarket Income REIT PLC ORD (SUPR.L) an intriguing opportunity. As a unique player listed on the London Stock Exchange, Supermarket Income REIT specializes in acquiring and managing grocery properties—a critical component of the national food infrastructure. This FTSE 250 company focuses on omnichannel grocery stores, which cater to both online and in-person sales, and are leased to leading supermarket operators across the UK and Europe.

With a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, Supermarket Income REIT has established itself as a significant entity within the real estate sector. Its portfolio, valued at £1.6 billion as of June 2025, comprises properties that generate long-dated, secure, and inflation-linked rental income. This strategic focus supports the company’s commitment to delivering a progressive dividend and potential long-term capital growth.

Currently trading at 84.8 GBp, SUPR.L’s price change of 0.70 (0.01%) signifies stability in a volatile market environment. The stock’s 52-week range of 67.90 to 86.80 GBp and its average target price of 87.40 GBp suggest a potential upside of 3.07%, based on analyst ratings. The company’s forward dividend yield stands at an attractive 7.35%, although the payout ratio of 124.59% may raise questions about sustainability in the long term.

While the REIT’s financial metrics such as P/E ratio, PEG ratio, and price/book ratio are not available, the forward P/E is notably high at 1,342.20, indicating a premium valuation based on future earnings expectations. Revenue growth is modest at 4.20%, with an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.05. Despite a return on equity of 5.54%, the negative free cash flow of -£84.41 million highlights potential challenges in cash management.

Technical analysis offers additional insights into SUPR.L’s performance. The stock is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 81.95 and 80.62 respectively, suggesting an upward trend. However, a relative strength index (RSI) of 78.79 indicates that the stock is nearing overbought conditions, which could prompt a price correction. The MACD of 0.71 compared to the signal line of 0.87 further supports the potential for continued upward momentum in the short term.

Analyst sentiment towards Supermarket Income REIT is cautiously optimistic, with three buy and three hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. This balanced outlook reflects confidence in the company’s business model and growth strategy, while acknowledging the potential risks associated with its high dividend payout ratio and negative free cash flow.

For investors considering SUPR.L, the key attraction remains its robust dividend yield and the essential nature of its property assets within the food supply chain. As the company continues to enhance its portfolio and optimize its operations, investors may benefit from both yield and potential capital appreciation. Nonetheless, close monitoring of cash flow management and market conditions will be crucial for those looking to capitalize on this unique investment opportunity in the retail REIT sector.