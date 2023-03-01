Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Supermarket Income REIT appoint Sapna Shah as an independent non-executive director

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR), the real estate investment trust providing secure, inflation-linked, long income from grocery property in the UK, has announced that following a comprehensive selection process, it has appointed Sapna Shah as an independent non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Sapna has 20 years of investment banking experience advising UK companies, including listed REITs and investment companies, on IPOs, equity capital market transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Sapna was appointed as a non-executive director of The Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”) in January 2021 and is a member of the AIC remuneration committee. Sapna is a Senior Adviser at Panmure Gordon Limited and prior to this held senior investment banking roles at UBS AG, Oriel Securities (now Stifel Nicolaus Europe) and Cenkos Securities. She has previously served on the advisory committee for a private solar energy company.

At the date of appointment, Sapna Shar holds 4,715 shares in Supermarket Income REIT.

Nick Hewson, Chairman of Supermarket Income REIT, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to welcome Sapna as an independent non-executive director to Supermarket Income REIT. Sapna brings extensive complementary experience to the role, having specialised in advising companies in the REIT and investment company space. Her expertise will be invaluable to the Company and its future growth ambitions – we all look forward to working together.”

