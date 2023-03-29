Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.2% Upside Potential

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. with ticker code (RGR) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 70 and 64 calculating the average target price we see $67.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.29 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 21.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and the 200 day MA is $56.52. The market cap for the company is $980m. Company Website: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,188m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.58% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.23, revenue per share of 33.76 and a 13.89% return on assets.