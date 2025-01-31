Follow us on:

Strix Group A Positive End to the Year Signals Stronger Prospects – Equity Development

Strix Group plc
Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) has rounded off the year on a high note, with its latest trading update highlighting resilience and promising growth opportunities. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company remains well-positioned within its core markets, particularly in kettle controls, heating and temperature management, and water filtration technologies.

Encouraging Performance in Q4

According to Equity Development’s analyst David O’Brien, Strix Group’s trading has remained “comfortably within the previous guidance for FY24 of £18m-£19m at constant exchange rates (CER) and ahead of consensus estimates.” December’s performance exceeded expectations, with increased demand from OEMs and successful product launches across all three of the Group’s divisions.

This strong end to 2024 has led to upgraded estimates, with revenue projections for FY24 increasing by 1% and adjusted profit before tax (PBT) rising by 4.5%. The fair value per share has also been revised upwards to 105p, from the previous 102p.

Stronger Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, 2025 appears even more promising. The year will benefit from a full 12 months of product launches introduced in late 2024, as well as the highly anticipated release of Strix’s next-generation kettle control. This innovation, with its smaller size and improved efficiency, is expected to increase volumes and expand the company’s market reach.

Further clarity on Strix’s growth trajectory is expected in April when the Group releases its preliminary results. The Spring Canton Fair, scheduled for two weeks prior, is expected to provide valuable insights into demand trends and OEM orders for Q2 and beyond.

Debt Reduction Strengthens Financial Position

One of Strix’s standout achievements in 2024 has been its significant reduction in debt levels. By lowering its net debt to £69.4m, the company has also reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to below 2x, which in turn will lower interest charges. This financial discipline is particularly timely as Strix prepares to refinance its banking facilities in 2025.

Innovation Driving Market Leadership

Strix’s commitment to innovation continues to underpin its long-term success. The next-generation kettle control is expected to be utilised across a wider range of appliances, and OEM partners have already shown strong interest. Additionally, the company is expanding into new product categories, including milk frothers, personal flasks, and small blenders, further diversifying its revenue streams.

David O’Brien noted that “several new products are set to be launched by its OEM customers in H2 2025 and beyond, widening the market segments addressed and improving margins.”

On a Final Note

Strix Group’s ability to navigate economic challenges while maintaining growth is a testament to its market leadership and innovation strategy. The company has ended 2024 on a strong note and is well-positioned for continued success in 2025, with a combination of new product launches, increased efficiency, and reduced debt supporting its outlook.

With its fair value per share now set at 105p, Strix presents an attractive proposition for investors looking at the long-term potential of the small domestic appliance and water filtration markets.

    UK Broker Ratings

