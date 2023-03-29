Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 24.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SWK) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 80 calculating the average target price we see $95.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $76.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $84.86 while the 200 day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11,749m. Company Website: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

The potential market cap would be $14,656m based on the market consensus.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, dealers, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, dealers, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company’s Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools. This segment serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. It also sells automatic doors to commercial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.17% with the ex dividend date set at 6-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 72.42, revenue per share of 114.38 and a 2.23% return on assets.

