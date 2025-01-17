Follow us on:

Sonoco Products Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.8% Upside Potential

Sonoco Products Company with ticker code (SON) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $71.00 and $50.00 calculating the mean target price we have $59.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $47.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The day 50 moving average is $49.98 and the 200 day MA is $53.54. The market capitalization for the company is 4.68B. Currently the stock stands at: $47.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,882,359,432 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.36, revenue per share of $66.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Sonoco Products Company is a provider of variety of consumer packaging, industrial and protective packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. Consumer Packaging segment consists of rigid packaging (paper, metal, and plastic) and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household, and personal products. Its rigid paper containers are manufactured from recycled paperboard. Its rigid plastic products are comprised of thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures for fresh produce, condiments, and pre-packaged foods. Its flexible packaging is comprised primarily of plastic packaging serving a variety of food and personal product applications. Its Paper Packaging segment produces and sells paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging; and uncoated recycled paperboard. The Company operates in approximately 310 locations in 32 countries.

