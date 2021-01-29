SmartSpace Software SwipedOn awarded leader in mid-market

SmartSpace Software Plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality, has announced that SwipedOn, its SaaS visitor management subsidiary, has been awarded the leader in the mid-market ‘Visitor Management Software’ category by G2, the world’s leading B2B software and services review platform.

Commenting on the award, Hadleigh Ford, Managing Director of SwipedOn, said: “We are extremely proud to be recognised by G2 and importantly our loyal users in 74 countries globally.”

Chris Perrine, G2’s VP Asia Pacific, commented: “SwipedOn is already an overall Leader in the category, but what was interesting was how well they are doing in mid-market, ranking #1 across pretty much everything we track. The mid-market is not an easy segment to crack! Congratulations to Hadleigh Ford, Paul Hansen, and the rest of the SwipedOn team for the amazing results here. Can’t wait to see how you build on this in 2021.”

