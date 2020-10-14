SmartSpace Software subsidiaries sign agreements with XY Sense

SmartSpace Software Plc (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality, has announced that two of its group businesses, Anders + Kern and Space Connect have signed agreements with Australian workplace software provider XY Sense.

Summary of Agreements

● A+K has strengthened its digital workplace solution portfolio signing a distribution agreement with XY Sense, to sell XY Senses’s real-time computer vision sensor hardware and analytics platform, to businesses across the UK through A+K’s 200 resellers network

● Space Connect to integrate its workplace software platform into XY Sense to enable an end-to-end solution for COVID-safe office utilisation monitoring and space booking, distributed by A+K in the UK

XY Sense is an Australian head quartered proptech startup, Co-founded by Serraview Co-Founder, Alex Birch and Luke Murray. It has designed and engineered a world-leading smart sensor platform to help businesses access and act on office space utilisation data in real-time.

The XY Sense platform consists of proprietary computer vision sensor hardware and an AI powered analytics platform, where property teams can monitor workspace utilisation in real-time as well as customise dashboards including meeting room occupancy, desk utilisation, on a given floor, with teams physically interacting with the office environment.

Integrating with Space Connect’s booking automation and visitor management platform, XY Sense will now be able to allow joint users to close-the-loop on space booking in agile work environments with XY Sense sensors able to detect whether a booked room, desk or space is actually being used within a given time period. Unused space can be recorded as a no-show and updated via Space Connect to be made available for others to book and use, making offices more efficient and improving experiences for workers.

The integration also supports COVID-safe office re-entries with XY Sense’s real-time monitoring and social distancing alerts able to be configured with Space Connect’s booking features to support new office occupancy limits and safely match supply and demand as people return to offices.

A+K this week announced the launch of its new website. For further details go to: www.anders-kern.co.uk.

Commenting on the partnership, Steven Black, Managing Director at A+K, said: “XY Sense may be a new market entrant but we’ve been seriously impressed with the large floor coverage, positional accuracy and real-time analytics capability of their workplace sensor solution. The integration with Space Connect takes their offering one step further enabling an end-to-end solution for office utilisation monitoring and space booking that has clear workplace experience benefits beyond just making an office COVID-safe”.

Matt Pope, Managing Director of Space Connect added: “Space Connect already offers advanced COVID-19 space management safety features and with this integration we’re able to use real-time sensor data to close the loop on space booking, usage tracking and cleaning. We’re really excited about this integration with XY Sense and property teams should be too.”

XY Sense Co-founder and CEO, Alex Birch further commented: “We’re excited to be partnering with A+K to offer a new kind of workplace sensor solution to businesses across the UK. Our advanced workplace sensor system combined with our new integration with Space Connect puts real-time, pinpoint accurate utilisation data in the hands of property teams, helping them ensure a COVID-safe office re-entry and to measure before they act on workplace changes or downsizing in response to changed market conditions.”

