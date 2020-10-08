SmartSpace Software AGM 30th October 2020

SmartSpace Software Plc (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces, has announced that the Company’s AGM will be held on 30 October 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at the offices of the SmartSpace, Norderstedt House, James Carter Road, Mildenhall, Bury St. Edmunds, England, IP28 7RQ.

The Notice of AGM setting out details of the resolutions together with the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2020 are available to view and download on the Company’s website: www.smartspaceplc.com.

Due to uncertainty as to the extent of social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that will be in place at the time of the AGM, the Company has decided that the AGM will be a closed meeting with the quorum necessary to conduct the business of the meeting. No other shareholders will be permitted to attend the meeting in person. Accordingly, shareholders of the Company will be restricted from attending the AGM in person or by attorney or by corporate representative and anyone seeking to attend the meeting in person will be refused entry.

Instead of attending the AGM, shareholders are urged to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy as explained in the Notice of AGM.

SmartSpace Software shareholders are invited to submit questions to the business of the meeting at least seven days prior to the date of the AGM via e-mail addressed to shareholders@smartspaceplc.com and the SmartSpace Software Board will endeavour to answer via email.

