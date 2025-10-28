Smart metering rollout in Goa reveals a deeper private‑sector play

Goa is advancing towards a full smart meter rollout under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, starting with government offices and substations this November. But the structure of the project points to something more significant than just upgraded equipment. The state’s electricity department is outsourcing nearly the entire chain of activity—from procurement and installation to long-term operation and maintenance—through a Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer model.

This setup hands both the capital cost and operational responsibility to a private consortium led by Digismart Networks with CWD Ltd, covering 800,000 connections at a project cost of around Rs 890 crore. In return, the vendor will recover its investment over time through per-meter monthly payments funded by electricity tariffs. That means consistent revenue visibility for the provider and a direct link between metering performance and cost recovery.

