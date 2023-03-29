SJW Group – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.7% Upside Potential

SJW Group which can be found using ticker (SJW) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 93 and 78 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $85.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $75.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $76.73 and the 200 day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market cap of $2,327m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sjwgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $2,624m based on the market consensus.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 232,000 connections that serve approximately one million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 141,000 service connections, which serve approximately 459,000 people in 81 municipalities with a service area of approximately 270 square miles throughout Connecticut and Maine, as well as approximately 26,000 service connections that serve approximately 77,000 people in a service area comprising approximately 268 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas; and approximately 3,000 wastewater connections in Southbury, Connecticut. Further, the company owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings and warehouse properties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.01% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.05, revenue per share of 20.48 and a 2.28% return on assets.