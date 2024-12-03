SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and .4% Upside Potential

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SITE) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $185.00 and $120.00 with the average target price sitting at $153.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at $153.25 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of .4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $146.35 and the 200 day moving average is $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of 6.84B. The stock price is currently at: $151.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,863,861,602 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 48.71, revenue per share of $99.32 and a 4.52% return on assets.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. It offers a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, hardscapes (including pavers, natural stone, and blocks), landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The Company’s consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its fertilizer and other products include fertilizer, grass seed, and ice-melted products.