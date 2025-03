SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$155.56’, now 24.9% Upside Potential

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. with ticker code (SITE) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $182.00 and $120.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $155.56. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $124.50 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The day 50 moving average is $136.36 and the 200 day MA is $139.86. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.49B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $122.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,858,020,180 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 45.04, revenue per share of $100.36 and a 4.38% return on assets.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. It offers a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, hardscapes (including pavers, natural stone, and blocks), landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The Company’s consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its fertilizer and other products include fertilizer, grass seed, and ice-melted products.