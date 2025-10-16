Follow us on:

Shifting layers in credit that most are still overlooking

Volta Finance

At its core, CLO equity is a residual claim on a diversified pool of senior secured loans, typically floating-rate and generally insulated from duration risk. Historically this exposure came with obvious trade-offs, complexity, illiquidity, and sensitivity to default cycles. But the post-pandemic cycle has subtly altered these dynamics. While headline credit spreads have compressed across most markets, the relative value within CLO structures has remained dislocated, particularly for seasoned vehicles.

Cashflow timing, collateral quality, manager behaviour, and reinvestment optionality all matter more here than in traditional credit. Unlike plain-vanilla high yield, CLO equity allows for greater alignment between structure and outlook. Reinvestment periods, for instance, can be used to lock in higher base rates, or conversely, to derisk in anticipation of a turn.

Banks have retrenched further from leveraged lending, yet demand for floating-rate assets remains strong. This supply-demand imbalance is not only supporting spreads at the senior end but also cushioning equity holders through enhanced excess spread. At the same time, lower issuance volumes and tighter underwriting are skewing new deals toward higher quality, providing an arguably better foundation for forward-looking risk.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

