CLOs offering an alternative route to credit exposure

CLOs are actively managed pools of senior secured leveraged loans that are packaged into tranches with differing risk‑return profiles. A typical CLO begins with a portfolio of 200–400 loans, often backing leveraged buy‑outs or private equity transactions, placed into a special purpose vehicle. The cash flows from these underlying loans are then distributed through a waterfall structure, meaning senior tranche investors receive payments first, followed by mezzanine and finally equity tranches.

In the current environment of higher interest rates and potential credit dispersion, leveraged loans have shown relative resilience, and CLOs provide access to that asset base in a diversified and actively managed way. Because the loans are senior secured, the theoretical loss severity in stressed outcomes has historically been lower than for unsecured high‑yield debt.

Investors can choose senior AAA rated tranches with lower yields and lower risk, or more junior tranches with higher yields but higher risk exposure. The credit‑enhancement levels, over‑collateralisation, interest‑coverage and manager skill become critical differentiators. Here, due diligence is especially important: understanding manager track record, portfolio construction, sector concentration, borrower credit profiles and covenant quality. It is worth noting that the CLO market globally is over US$1 trillion in size and has grown significantly in the last five years as institutional investors sought yield in a low‑rate regime, although issuance slowed when rate dynamics shifted.

