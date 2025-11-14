Follow us on:

CLOs offering an alternative route to credit exposure

CLOs are actively managed pools of senior secured leveraged loans that are packaged into tranches with differing risk‑return profiles. A typical CLO begins with a portfolio of 200–400 loans, often backing leveraged buy‑outs or private equity transactions, placed into a special purpose vehicle. The cash flows from these underlying loans are then distributed through a waterfall structure, meaning senior tranche investors receive payments first, followed by mezzanine and finally equity tranches.

In the current environment of higher interest rates and potential credit dispersion, leveraged loans have shown relative resilience, and CLOs provide access to that asset base in a diversified and actively managed way. Because the loans are senior secured, the theoretical loss severity in stressed outcomes has historically been lower than for unsecured high‑yield debt.

Investors can choose senior AAA rated tranches with lower yields and lower risk, or more junior tranches with higher yields but higher risk exposure. The credit‑enhancement levels, over‑collateralisation, interest‑coverage and manager skill become critical differentiators. Here, due diligence is especially important: understanding manager track record, portfolio construction, sector concentration, borrower credit profiles and covenant quality. It is worth noting that the CLO market globally is over US$1 trillion in size and has grown significantly in the last five years as institutional investors sought yield in a low‑rate regime, although issuance slowed when rate dynamics shifted.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

CLO income fund Volta Finance reports €35.4m annual profit, 13.9% NAV return

Volta Finance has released its results for the year ended 31 July 2025, recording a profit of €35.4 million and a NAV total return of 13.9%.
Volta Finance: Liquid access to outperforming private credit

Volta Finance offers investors liquid access to the attractive but typically institutional-only CLO private credit market. The company provides portfolio diversification, with returns uncorrelated to bond indices, and delivers a near-9% dividend yield supported by strong cash generation.
CLO income fund Volta Finance declares quarterly dividend of €0.155 per share

Volta Finance has announced a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share, totalling approximately €5.6m, payable on 23 October 2025.
Structured products fund Volta Finance reports July NAV of €274.2m, performance up 2.5%

Volta Finance has reported a July net performance of +2.48%, including a dividend of 15.5 cents per share, bringing financial year gains to +13.9%. Net Asset Value stood at €274.2m (€7.49 per share), with strong contributions from CLO equity tranches, which returned +5.2% during the month
CLO income fund Volta Finance delivers 0.4% return in June, NAV at €7.46

In June 2025, Volta Finance achieved a net performance of +0.4%, lifting its cumulative return since August 2024 to +11.2%, with both CLO debt and equity assets posting gains amid easing trade tensions and stable credit markets, and ending the month with a NAV of €7.46 per share.
Volta Finance: Insights into volatility, strengths and risk protections (LON:VTA)

Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas examines recent volatility trends, the robustness of collateralised loan obligations and the built‑in risk protections that support the company’s fundamental value.

