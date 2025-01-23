Shell Plc Director Huibert Vigeveno to step down after 30 years of distinguished service

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) has announced Huibert Vigeveno, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, and a member of the Executive Committee since 1 January 2020, will step down after 30 years of distinguished service, effective 31 March 2025, to pursue other opportunities.

Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am grateful to Huibert for his outstanding contributions to Shell, driving our customer value proposition across a range of businesses and geographies, successfully leading the BG integration, and most importantly, for leading the transformation in Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, through a disciplined focus on performance, portfolio and people. Today’s performance is testament to his leadership, and he leaves Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions strongly positioned for the future. I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Andrew Smith will be appointed Director, Trading and Supply, and Machteld de Haan will be appointed Director, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, with both joining the Executive Committee from 1 April 2025. In line with the Company’s ongoing transformation, we will continue to evolve our structure to enable our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions.

Andrew Smith was appointed Executive Vice President, Trading and Supply in 2017. Prior to his current role, Andrew was Vice President, Downstream in Australia and subsequently became the Executive Vice President, Upstream and Country Chair, leading the expansion of Shell’s Liquid Natural Gas and Onshore Gas businesses in Australia. He joined Shell in 1986 as a refinery engineer and has worked across all of Shell’s integrated value chains including leading Shell’s petrochemical manufacturing business in Singapore. Andrew holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Melbourne. Andrew is an Australian citizen.

Machteld de Haan was appointed Executive Vice President, Chemicals and Products in 2023. Prior to being appointed to lead Chemicals and Products, Machteld was Senior Vice President, Lubricants Americas, which included being the CEO of Pennzoil Quaker State Company, and subsequently became Executive Vice President, Global Lubricants. She joined Shell in 1998 and has had several geographically diverse roles across the Downstream portfolio including Mobility, Strategy, Fleet Solutions, Lubricants and most recently Chemicals and Products. Machteld holds a Master's degree in Business Economics from Erasmus University, Rotterdam. Machteld is a Dutch citizen.

The changes announced today do not affect Shell's financial reporting segments, which remain Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate.