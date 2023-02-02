Shell declare fourth quarter dividend of 0.2875 per ordinary share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL) has announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022 of US$ 0.2875 per ordinary share.

Details relating to the fourth quarter 2022 interim dividend

Per ordinary share Q4 2022 Shell Shares (US$) 0.2875

Shareholders will be able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, persons holding their ordinary shares through Euroclear Nederland will receive their dividends in euros.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, shareholders (both holding in certificated and uncertificated form (CREST members)) and persons holding their shares through the Shell Corporate Nominee will receive their dividends in pounds sterling.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on March 13, 2023.

Per ADS Q4 2022 Shell ADSs (US$) 0.575

Cash dividends on American Depositary Shares will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Dividend timetable for the fourth quarter 2022 interim dividend

Event Date Announcement date February 2, 2023 Ex- Dividend Date for ADSs February 16, 2023 Ex- Dividend Date for ordinary shares February 16, 2023 Record date February 17, 2023 Closing of currency election date (see Note below) March 3, 2023 Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date March 13, 2023 Payment date March 27, 2023

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

Taxation – cash dividends

With the Company’s tax residence moved to the UK, dividends paid to shareholders on their ordinary shares will not attract Dutch dividend withholding tax. This means that holders of the former A shares receive their dividends in full as Dutch dividend withholding tax is no longer withheld on these dividends. Holders of the former B shares receive their dividends directly from the Company as these dividends will no longer be paid through the Dividend Access Mechanism.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Dividend Reinvestment Programmes

The following organisations operate Dividend Reinvestment Plans which enable Shell’s shareholders to elect to have their dividend payments used to purchase Shell shares:

Equiniti Financial Services Limited, for those holding shares (a) directly on the register as certificate holder or as CREST Member and (b) via the Shell Corporate Nominee;

ABN-AMRO NV for Financial Intermediaries holding shares via Euroclear Nederland;

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for holders of ADSs; and

Other DRIPs may also be available from the intermediary through which investors hold their shares and ADSs.

Such organisations provide their DRIPs fully on their account and not on behalf of the Company.

Interested parties should contact DRIP Offerors directly.

More information can be found at https://www.shell.com/drip

To be eligible to participate in the DRIPs for the next dividend, shareholders must make a valid dividend reinvestment election before the published date for the close of elections.