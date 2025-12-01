Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Serco Group Plc wins new £500m contract to manage HMP Dovegate

Serco Group plc

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP), the international provider of critical services to governments, has been awarded a contract worth around £500 million to manage HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire following a competitive procurement process. 

The contract will run for 12 years with options for three additional one-year extensions.

Serco has operated HMP Dovegate successfully since 2001. The new contract will include service enhancements, such as new delivery models for education, creating new job opportunities in addition to the current workforce of over 500 dedicated and passionate people.

HMP Dovegate is a category B adult male facility near Uttoxeter that holds 1,160 convicted prisoners and those on remand. It is a training prison with a unique Therapeutic Community for people with emotional or behavioural issues.

Serco’s primary purpose is to treat prisoners convicted in a safe and decent environment, protect the public and work towards the rehabilitation of prisoners and their reintegration into society. 

Anthony Kirby, Serco Group Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to have been chosen by the Ministry of Justice to continue to operate HMP Dovegate.  We have managed the prison since 2001 and we are very proud of our track record there and our team that performs a challenging and difficult role with great professionalism and humanity. 

“I am also pleased that the new contract will see more colleagues employed at the prison, which will create job opportunities locally.

“Serco has extensive experience of running prisons, both in the UK and internationally. HMP Dovegate is a well-run prison with highly respected Therapeutic Community provision and a range of offending behaviour programmes. We believe that our approach and ethos will bring about continued positive change to the prisoners who are there, helping to protect wider society.”

Share on:

Latest Company News

Serco Group plc

Serco Group Plc wins new £500m contract to manage HMP Dovegate

Serco has secured a 12 year contract, valued at around £500 million, to continue operating HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire.
Serco Group plc

Serco Group’s MT&S secures $972m US Air Force training contract

Serco’s mission training and satellite ground network business, MT&S, has won a five-year single-award IDIQ contract with the US Air Force worth up to $972m (£720m).
Serco Group plc

Serco Group Plc expands North America presence with MT&S business acquisition

Serco Group Plc has acquired Northrop Grumman's mission training and satellite ground network software business for $327M, expanding its US defense market reach.
Serco Group Plc

Serco Group Plc awarded $247m US Army H2F contract

Serco Group Plc secures a $247M contract with the US Army to enhance soldier readiness and performance under the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System.
Serco Group

Serco Group Plc CEO Mark Irwin to retire

Serco Group plc announces the appointment of Anthony Kirby as the new Group Chief Executive, succeeding Mark Irwin, who will retire in February 2025.
Serco plc

Serco Group reports strong 2024 results and optimistic 2025 outlook

Serco Group plc anticipates strong 2024 results, with upgraded cash and net debt guidance. Revenue is projected at £4.8bn, with profits up by 9%.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple