Serco Group Plc awarded $247m US Army H2F contract

Serco Group Plc (LON:SRP), the international provider of critical government services, has been awarded a new contract to support soldier readiness and performance within the US Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System. The contract starts immediately and has an eight-month base period plus four one-year option periods. The estimated total value is $247 million (£203 million) if all options are exercised.

Serco and its contract partners will support the US Army’s initiative to enhance soldier readiness, support optimal physical and non-physical performance, significantly reduce injury rates, and streamline rehabilitation post-injury. Serco will provide training support to 45 US Army brigades at 15 locations across the United States.

Serco supports the entire career lifecycle of military personnel. Our broad range of capabilities include recruitment, onboarding, training, development, health services, assistance transitioning back into civilian life and veteran support programmes.

This new contract follows three other recently announced US defence contract wins:

· A $193 million contract rebid to deliver transition to civilian life career training and counselling services on behalf of the Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Services Transition Assistance Program. The contract has a 1-year base period plus four 12-month option periods.

· A $97 million new five-year contract to provide programme management and business performance improvement support to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

· A $33 million contract rebid to provide psychological health outreach support for the US Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. The contract has a 9-month base period and four one-year option periods.