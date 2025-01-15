Serco Group Plc awarded $247m US Army H2F contract

Follow us on:

Serco Group Plc (LON:SRP), the international provider of critical government services, has been awarded a new contract to support soldier readiness and performance within the US Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System. The contract starts immediately and has an eight-month base period plus four one-year option periods.  The estimated total value is $247 million (£203 million) if all options are exercised.

Serco and its contract partners will support the US Army’s initiative to enhance soldier readiness, support optimal physical and non-physical performance, significantly reduce injury rates, and streamline rehabilitation post-injury.  Serco will provide training support to 45 US Army brigades at 15 locations across the United States. 

Serco supports the entire career lifecycle of military personnel.  Our broad range of capabilities include recruitment, onboarding, training, development, health services, assistance transitioning back into civilian life and veteran support programmes.

This new contract follows three other recently announced US defence contract wins:

· A $193 million contract rebid to deliver transition to civilian life career training and counselling services on behalf of the Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Services Transition Assistance Program. The contract has a 1-year base period plus four 12-month option periods.

· A $97 million new five-year contract to provide programme management and business performance improvement support to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

· A $33 million contract rebid to provide psychological health outreach support for the US Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. The contract has a 9-month base period and four one-year option periods.

Mark Irwin, Group Chief Executive of Serco Group said:

“Serco has a long, distinguished history of supporting the armed forces around the world and this win builds on our existing strength in the defence sector.  We have a strong pipeline of further opportunities in the sector, which is now our largest sector globally.

“We are proud to support the US Army’s efforts to revolutionise how they empower and equip soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness and wellbeing.  This contract reflects our ability to support members of the Armed Forces at every stage of their career in the military, from helping governments recruit the right personnel to providing training, development, and health support during their period of service, through to supporting them in their transition as they leave the military and re-enter civilian life.

“We will continue to use our broad set of capabilities, skills and expertise to impact a better future for customers, communities and countries.”

