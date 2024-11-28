Follow us on:

Sensata Technologies Holding plc Share Price Target '$40.41', now 25.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Sensata Technologies Holding plc which can be found using ticker (ST) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $58.00 and $32.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $40.41. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $34.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to $36.61. The market capitalization for the company is 4.80B. Currently the stock stands at: $32.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,032,875,919 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $26.65 and a 3.94% return on assets.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other products that are used in various systems and applications. The Company’s segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); semiconductor; and charging infrastructure markets as well as the aerospace market. It also provides various energy storage and power conversion solutions.

