Senior joins HAPSS consortium for hydrogen aircraft project

Senior plc (LON:SNR), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, has announced that it has joined the Conscious Aerospace-led Hydrogen Aircraft Powertrain and Storage System (HAPSS) consortium.

HAPSS is the largest project within the Dutch Government led ‘Luchtvaart in Transitie’ (Aviation in Transition) programme and is focused on the accelerated introduction of next generation, sustainable aviation solutions. The programme focuses on the development of breakthrough technologies for fuel efficient and zero-emissions aircraft development, along with associated long-term research and adjacent activities.

The HAPSS consortium has received confirmation of €73m of funding from the Dutch National Growth Fund via the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. HAPSS aims to fly a fully certifiable zero emissions liquid hydrogen propulsion system and will retro-fit a Dash 8-300 regional aircraft with its pioneering hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Senior will participate in the HAPSS consortium through the, recently opened, Senior Innovation Centre in South Wales.

Senior will be a key consortium partner, particularly within the HAPSS’ Thermal Management System sub-group, applying its fluid conveyance and thermal management expertise to design, develop and manufacture the innovative heat exchanger and fluid conveyance products required to cool the entire propulsion system.

Being part of the HAPSS consortium further demonstrates Senior’s Purpose to helping engineer the transition to a sustainable world for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

Launie Fleming, President of Aerospace Division, Senior plc said: “Senior offers pivotal technologies for environmental efficiency and emissions reductions. The HAPSS project is an excellent opportunity for Senior to push boundaries and deliver an innovative Thermal Management System solution for this ground-breaking zero emissions aircraft. We look forward to contributing to the consortium and collaborating with Conscious and the other parties involved.”

Erik Geertsema, CEO of Conscious Aerospace said: “We welcome Senior as a consortium partner to design and produce the high-end thermal management components needed for our retrofit aircraft. With decades of experience in fluid conveyance and thermal management, Senior has established itself as a reliable specialist delivering to Original Equipment Manufacturers. International collaboration like this brings us one step closer to emission free aviation.”