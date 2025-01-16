Senior Plc hosting Results Presentation for investors and analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, will announce its Results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on Monday 3 March 2025 at 7.00 a.m. and will be holding a presentation starting at 9.15 a.m. for its investors and analysts.

Following the full year Results presentation, Senior will be holding an Investor Event from 10.15 a.m. to 11.45 a.m. This will focus on delivery of strategy, Aerospace Fluid Systems performance and prospects, and new Group financial targets.

Both sessions will take place in the Deutsche Numis auditorium at 45 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7BF. Registration details will be published in due course on our website.