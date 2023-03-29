Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 400.0% Upside Potential

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc which can be found using ticker (SLS) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 9 and 3 calculating the average target price we see $6.00. Now with the previous closing price of $1.20 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 400.0%. The day 50 moving average is $2.49 and the 200 day moving average is $2.68. The market capitalization for the company is $33m. Company Website: https://www.sellaslifesciences.com

The potential market cap would be $167m based on the market consensus.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

