Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SEGRO agrees pre let for 86,000 sq m distribution centre in Rhine Ruhr

SEGRO

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has signed a pre-let development agreement with a major international retailer for an 86,000 sq m distribution centre in the densely populated Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.

The warehouse will be built to the highest of sustainability standards, offering the occupier the most modern, energy efficient space for their operations, and will also prioritise employee wellbeing.

Construction is expected to start on site in Spring 2026 and is due to complete in mid-2027.

Marco Simonetti, Managing Director, Continental Europe at SEGRO, said:

“We are delighted to have secured a pre-let commitment for the largest plot on one of our newest development schemes in Germany. It demonstrates that our strategy to develop in the most prime locations, combined with our strong customer relationships and focus on building quality, sustainable spaces, gives us a competitive advantage and positions us well to attract the most sophisticated and exacting occupiers.”

Share on:

Latest Company News

SEGRO

SEGRO agrees pre let for 86,000 sq m distribution centre in Rhine Ruhr

SEGRO has reached a pre let agreement with a major international retailer for an 86,000 sq m distribution centre in Germany's Rhine Ruhr region.
SEGRO PLC

SEGRO Plc appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as incoming CFO

SEGRO plc has appointed Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as the new CFO, effective December 1, 2025, succeeding Soumen Das in a strategic leadership transition.
SEGRO PLC

SEGRO Plc reports strong growth and £1bn data centre JV

SEGRO plc shares an optimistic trading update for Q1 2025, highlighting significant growth in rental income, portfolio expansion, and a landmark data centre joint venture.
SEGRO

SEGRO Plc and Pure DC create JV to develop its first fully fitted data centre

SEGRO Plc and Pure Data Centres Group have formed a £1bn joint venture to develop a state-of-the-art data centre in London, aiming to meet growing digital needs.
SEGRO PLC

SEGRO Plc reports growth in rents, earnings and dividends

SEGRO Plc reports a 5.5% earnings growth in 2024, driven by record rental uplifts and strong asset management, fueling confidence in future development.
Tritax EuroBox

SEGRO Plc updates on Tritax EuroBox acquisition

Tritax EuroBox and SEGRO plc's acquisition plans shift as SEGRO's offer remains final amidst a strategic asset acquisition agreement with Bidco.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple