SEGRO agrees pre let for 86,000 sq m distribution centre in Rhine Ruhr

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has signed a pre-let development agreement with a major international retailer for an 86,000 sq m distribution centre in the densely populated Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.

The warehouse will be built to the highest of sustainability standards, offering the occupier the most modern, energy efficient space for their operations, and will also prioritise employee wellbeing.

Construction is expected to start on site in Spring 2026 and is due to complete in mid-2027.

Marco Simonetti, Managing Director, Continental Europe at SEGRO, said: “We are delighted to have secured a pre-let commitment for the largest plot on one of our newest development schemes in Germany. It demonstrates that our strategy to develop in the most prime locations, combined with our strong customer relationships and focus on building quality, sustainable spaces, gives us a competitive advantage and positions us well to attract the most sophisticated and exacting occupiers.”