Seamless global banking with Finseta’s multicurrency accounts

Effortless cross-border transactions, streamlined currency management, and a fully digital experience—Finseta is redefining the way businesses and individuals handle international finances. This article delves into how Finseta’s multicurrency accounts are crafted to empower global commerce while maintaining financial control, security, and efficiency.

Finseta’s multicurrency accounts are designed for clients who demand a sophisticated yet user-friendly solution for managing funds across borders. Whether you’re an international trader, a digital entrepreneur, or a remote worker earning in multiple currencies, the platform provides the infrastructure to hold, receive, and send money in over 37 different currencies. This flexibility removes the need to operate multiple foreign bank accounts, consolidating global financial management into one intuitive system.

Clients are assigned individual International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) in their own names. This level of personalisation not only enhances the professionalism of outgoing transactions but also facilitates the easy receipt of payments from over 140 countries. With these named IBANs, Finseta customers gain a credible and bank-like presence on the international stage—without the red tape that often comes with traditional banking.

Every account is fully accessible through Finseta’s digital platform, available on desktop, tablet, and mobile. This 24/7 control gives users complete visibility into their financial activity, from live foreign exchange quotes to a searchable transaction history. It’s an experience designed for modern businesses and individuals who demand real-time access to their accounts without compromising on functionality or security.

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Electronic Money Institution, Finseta operates under stringent regulatory standards. This ensures that client funds are managed responsibly and in full compliance with UK financial laws, adding an extra layer of confidence for those entrusting their capital to the platform.

Transaction costs are another strong suit. By offering competitive exchange rates and low fees, Finseta helps clients reduce the often-overlooked costs of international payments. This makes it not only convenient but also cost-effective to do business globally, whether you’re paying suppliers in Europe, receiving payments from Asia, or managing payroll across continents.

Security is built into every transaction. The platform supports Confirmation of Payee (CoP), an essential fraud prevention feature that verifies account details before a transfer is completed. This significantly reduces the risk of misdirected payments and enhances peace of mind during high-value transactions.

Finseta is not merely a digital wallet or a basic currency exchange platform. It’s a full-service multicurrency solution tailored to the evolving needs of global professionals and enterprises. The offering blends convenience, regulatory trust, and real-time digital control into a cohesive financial experience built for scale and speed.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.