Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 23.6% Upside Potential

Sealed Air Corporation which can be found using ticker (SEE) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $33.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $41.83. Now with the previous closing price of $33.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $35.68 while the 200 day moving average is $35.44. The market capitalization for the company is 4.85B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $33.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,997,209,168 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.28, revenue per share of $37.15 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Seeing Machines Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. The Company is focused on developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. The Company’s OEM segment includes the automotive and aviation business. Its Aftermarket segment includes fleet and off-road business units. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Seeing Machines Incorporated, Seeing Machines Executive Share Plan Pty Ltd, Seeing Machines Share Plans Trust, Seeing Machines (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fovio Pty Limited, Fovio Incorporated, Seeing Machines (UK) Ltd, Seeing Machines Japan Ltd and Seeing Machines Germany.