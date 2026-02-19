Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SAP SE (SAP) Stock Analysis: Potential 46.64% Upside with Strong Analyst Ratings

Broker Ratings

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), a stalwart in the technology sector and a leader in the application software industry, continues to captivate investors with its expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions and robust market presence. With a market capitalization of $239.43 billion, SAP’s influence spans globally, providing cutting-edge software capabilities that address key business functions such as finance, human resources, and supply chain management.

Currently priced at $205.2 USD, SAP’s stock is experiencing a mild fluctuation, with a recent price change of just 0.02%. The stock’s 52-week range, however, reveals a significant variance, oscillating between $197.29 and $311.93, indicating both resilience and volatility in the market. Despite the current price being closer to the lower end of this range, analyst ratings and target price projections suggest a promising potential upside of 46.64%, with an average target price set at $300.91.

The valuation metrics for SAP bring additional insights. Notably, the forward P/E ratio stands at 20.25, which suggests that investors are optimistic about the company’s future earnings growth. Although other valuation measures like PEG Ratio and Price/Book are unavailable, the current metrics underscore market confidence in SAP’s continued profitability.

Performance-wise, SAP showcases a modest revenue growth rate of 3.30%, accompanied by a healthy Return on Equity (ROE) of 16.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its equity base. Additionally, SAP’s free cash flow is impressive, amounting to over $7.8 billion, which underscores its capability to fund operations, invest in future growth, and return capital to shareholders.

Dividend-focused investors will find SAP’s offerings attractive, with a dividend yield of 1.28% and a payout ratio of 37.15%, signaling a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient capital for reinvestment.

Analyst sentiment towards SAP remains overwhelmingly positive, with 12 buy ratings and 3 hold ratings, and notably, no sell ratings. This strong endorsement from the analyst community highlights confidence in SAP’s strategic direction and market potential. The target price range spans from $245.00 to $340.00, further emphasizing the stock’s potential for significant appreciation.

From a technical perspective, SAP’s current price is trailing behind both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at $230.47 and $266.77 respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 27.99 suggests that the stock is currently oversold, potentially offering a buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a rebound. The MACD indicator at -8.47, with a signal line of -9.01, also supports the notion of the stock being in a bearish phase, thus presenting a potentially lucrative entry point for contrarian investors.

SAP’s diverse suite of offerings, including its flagship SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors, positions it as a crucial partner for businesses navigating digital transformation. The company’s commitment to innovation is further evidenced by its expansion into areas like sustainability solutions and cloud-based services, ensuring its relevance in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP SE continues to thrive as a global leader in enterprise applications. For investors seeking a blend of stability, growth potential, and dividend income, SAP presents a compelling case, buttressed by favorable analyst ratings and significant upside potential. As businesses worldwide continue to prioritize digital integration, SAP remains well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, promising substantial returns for its shareholders.

Share on:

Latest Company News

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple