Saia, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -10.4% Downside Potential

Saia, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SAIA) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $651.00 and $268.00 calculating the average target price we see $510.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at $569.08 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $484.38 and the 200 day moving average is $473.68. The market cap for the company is 14.83B. Currently the stock stands at: $557.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,297,431,911 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.84, revenue per share of $118.88 and a 11.1% return on assets.

Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.