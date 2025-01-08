Follow us on:

Saia, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$515.76’, now 9.4% Upside Potential

Saia, Inc. with ticker code (SAIA) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $620.00 and $270.00 with the average share target price sitting at $515.76. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $471.30 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $512.62 and the 200 day moving average is $464.38. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.19B. The current share price for the company is: $458.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,336,778,909 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.69, revenue per share of $118.88 and a 11.1% return on assets.

Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.

