Sage Group appoints two new independent Non-executive Directors

Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) today announced that Sangeeta Anand and Irana Wasti have been appointed to its Board as independent Non-executive Directors. Both appointments take effect from 1 May 2020.

Sangeeta is a senior software technology leader with extensive experience in driving P&L, catalysing growth, and transforming product portfolios to capture the cloud opportunity. Her experience spans a broad range of public and private companies, from the Fortune 100 to a $30M stage start-up. Sangeeta has held senior management roles at F5 Networks Inc and Cisco Systems and is currently CMO of Alkira Inc, a cloud native software start-up in San Jose, California. Sangeeta received MBAs from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania and the Symbiosis Institute of Management at Pune, India and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Irana is the President for GoDaddy EMEA, driving international growth by enabling everyday entrepreneurs to start, grow and run their businesses online. Prior to this role, Irana was SVP and General Manager for GoDaddy’s Productivity business, where she led teams that provide small businesses with tools and services to help run their ventures. She previously worked for Intuit where she oversaw the launch of QuickBooks POS with Mobile Payments integration, enabling more than 200,000 merchants to “go mobile”. Irana has also held product and development roles at Google and IBM. An American, she is based in London.

Sir Donald Brydon, Chairman, said: “I am delighted that Sangeeta and Irana are joining the Sage Group Board. They each bring strong experience of high growth cloud technology businesses and digital transformation. They will bring a new perspective to the Group’s vision of becoming a great SaaS company.”

Separately, Steve Hare, CEO, has invited Cath Keers, Non-executive Director, to work with Sage’s brand and customer teams on projects where she has particularly relevant expertise. The Board has agreed to this activity but has determined that Cath will no longer be independent and that her status is therefore redefined as a non-independent Non-executive Director. Accordingly, she has stepped down as a member of the Remuneration Committee with her place taken by Dr John Bates, both with effect from 22 April 2020.

